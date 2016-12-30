Dec 30 Nikkei:

* East Japan Railway has made joint bid for rights to manage train services on major British network - Nikkei

* JR East-led consortium, also includes Mitsui & Co and Abellio, is competing against a UK-French JV- Nikkei

* The JR East consortium, if it wins the bid, would take over the franchise and manage the service for seven-to-10 years - Nikkei