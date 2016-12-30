US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Nikkei:
* East Japan Railway has made joint bid for rights to manage train services on major British network - Nikkei
* JR East-led consortium, also includes Mitsui & Co and Abellio, is competing against a UK-French JV- Nikkei
* The JR East consortium, if it wins the bid, would take over the franchise and manage the service for seven-to-10 years - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hxnTvw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.