Dec 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into a purchase agreement with BMR-Landmark at Eastview LLC and BMR-Landmark at Eastview IV LLC

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says has agreed to purchase its existing corporate headquarters

* Regeneron - purchase agreement provides for an 'as-is' sale of facility for a gross purchase price of $720 million Source text: (bit.ly/2imgzVQ) Further company coverage: