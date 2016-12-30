US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Assurant Inc
* Assurant says as of Dec. 30, 2016, now expects to record about $66 million pre-tax of reportable Q4 2016 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, or $43 million after-tax
* Assurant Inc says agreements resolve outstanding regulatory matters related to lender-placed insurance within scope of examinations
* Assurant says once agreements take effect, co will pay approximately $85 million to participating jurisdictions for examination, compliance, monitoring costs
* Assurant says reached settlement agreements related to lender-placed market conduct examinations
* Assurant says in accordance with multistate market conduct examination settlement, will re-file lender-placed insurance rates at least once every 4 yrs
* Assurant says payment of about $85 million to jurisdictions for examination expected to result in about $30 million pre-tax charge, or $20 million after-tax, in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.