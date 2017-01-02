BRIEF-Castellum intends to form four regions
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm
Jan 2 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Acquires 19 hotels in Spain for 542 million euros($569.86 million)
* Acquisition is made through subsidiary Fonciere des Murs
* Considers capital increase of approximately 200 million euros during H1, with maintenance of preferential subscription right
* Main shareholders, representing 94 pct of share capital, have already indicated their intention to subscribe for total amount covering entire proposed capital increase
* Acquisition is financed by cash lines and new 8-year debt at a cost of approximately 1.85 pct
Jan 25 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV :
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.