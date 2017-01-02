Jan 2 Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Acquires 19 hotels in Spain for 542 million euros($569.86 million)

* Acquisition is made through subsidiary Fonciere des Murs

* Considers capital increase of approximately 200 million euros during H1, with maintenance of preferential subscription right

* Main shareholders, representing 94 pct of share capital, have already indicated their intention to subscribe for total amount covering entire proposed capital increase

* Acquisition is financed by cash lines and new 8-year debt at a cost of approximately 1.85 pct