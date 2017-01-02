BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Jan 2 Biohit Oyj :
* Signs ownership agreement with Anhui Wisdom-Win Investment Co. regarding Chinese joint venture (JV), Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd
* Agreement regards reduction of JV share capital for amount equal to Biohit Oyj's shareholding of 40 pct
* Estimates its operating result to turn clearly positive for 2017
* Has signed license and distribution agreement with Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd
* Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd receives rights to manufacture and sell GastroPanel product in China, Macao and Hongkong and use Biohit Oyj's trademarks
* In consideration for rights, Biohit Oyj receives royalty calculated from GastroPanel product net sales of Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd throughout duration of agreement
* License and distribution agreement remains in force for at least 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year