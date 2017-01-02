BRIEF-Castellum intends to form four regions
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm
Jan 2 Heimstaden AB :
* Fastighets AB Balder, Heimstaden, MKB Fastighets AB and Victoria Park AB have formed joined company, Rosengård Fastighets AB
* Joint company is part of realization of Culture Casbah project
* Rosengård Fastighets AB acquires about 1,660 apartments in Rosengård from MKB Fastighets
* Purchase price to be total of about 633 million Swedish crowns ($69.65 million)
* Parties to own 25 pct each in Rosengård Fastighets AB
($1 = 9.0887 Swedish crowns)
Jan 25 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV :
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.