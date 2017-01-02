Jan 2 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says SSWL registers 2% turnover growth in december led favourable product mix of truck wheels

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales of 10.18 lacs versus 10,42 lacs in december 2015

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says impact of demonetisation was well absorbed by co due to increase in market share with every customer

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says expect q4 to be better as knee jerk reaction passes away and normalcy will return for the segments with easing cash crunch

* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says turnover of the company will grow by a minimum 20% going ahead into last quarter flowing into next financial year Source text - (bit.ly/2hJ2Db2) Further company coverage: