Jan 2 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Christian Rovsing A/S has acquired 46.8 million shares of nominal 0.05 Danish crown in Rovsing A/S

* After transaction Christian Rovsing A/S has direct ownership in Rovsing on total nominal 3,098,509 Danish crowns share equivalent to 19.5 pct of total share capital and voting rights in Rovsing A/S

* Satellite Holding B.V. owns after this transaction 0 shares in Rovsing A/S