UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 2 Firstfarms A/S :
* Says five bond owners have chosen to convert their bonds into Firstfarms shares with effect from Jan. 2
* Says five bond owners represent in total 3.9 million Danish crowns ($551,346), corresponding to 91,187 shares
* Says company's new share capital will hereafter constitute 48,034,280 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0736 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources