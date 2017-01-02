Jan 2 Firstfarms A/S :

* Says five bond owners have chosen to convert their bonds into Firstfarms shares with effect from Jan. 2

* Says five bond owners represent in total 3.9 million Danish crowns ($551,346), corresponding to 91,187 shares

* Says company's new share capital will hereafter constitute 48,034,280 crowns