Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
Jan 2 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :
* Issuance of US$265 mln 5.75% senior notes due 2022 (with an upsize option) by Easy Tactic Limited
* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately us$260.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.