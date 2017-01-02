Jan 2 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors sales at 40,944 in December 2016; growth of 2%

* December domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 35,825 units , up 1 percent

* Says December domestic commercial vehicle sales of 24,998 units down 9 percent

* Says December domestic passenger vehicle sales of 10,827 units, up 35 percent

* Says sales from exports at 5,119 units in December, up 12 percent y-o-y