Jan 2 Hong Kong Education Intl Investments Ltd :

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and Poon Chun Yin as purchaser entered into SP agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$53 million

* Deal for group will record a gain on disposal of approximately HK$1.58 million as a result of disposal

* Unit has agreed to sell sale shares, representing 47% of issued share capital of seasoned leader