Jan 2 Casta Diva Group SpA :

* Says that the price of the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Anteprima Video Srl, corresponding to 45,000 euros ($47,151.00), will be paid via cash in two tranches

* On Dec. 22, Casta Diva Group acquired via its unit Casta Diva Pictures a 70 pct stake in Anteprima Video