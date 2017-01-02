Jan 2 Transtema Group AB :

* Buys 100 percent shares in Enafoki aktiebolag (Foki AB), provider of services and products in fiber optics

* Sellers of Foki AB are Susanne Carlsson and Lars Eriksson

* Says Foki AB will continue to operate as before acquisition

