Jan 2 LPP SA :

* December 2016 revenue at about 737 million zlotys ($174.91 million), up about 13 percent year on year

* Dec. 2016 revenue after one-time operation of old collection inventories wholesale at about 756 million zlotys, up 16 percent year on year

* Estimated gross margin on sales in Dec. 2016 at about 51 pct

* After one-time operation of sale of old collection, estimates gross margin on sales at about 36 pct