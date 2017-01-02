BRIEF-Karur Vysya Dec-qtr profit down about 24 pct
* Dec quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.53 billion rupees year ago
Jan 2 Bank of India Ltd :
* Says appointed Shanker Iyer, general manager as chief financial officer of the bank Source text:bit.ly/2hIFFQ3 Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China stocks rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, although optimism over improving corporate earnings was offset by a surprise increase in rates on medium-term loans.
* Q4 operating profit 985 million Swedish crowns ($111.11 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago