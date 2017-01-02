Jan 2 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Says co has bagged another smart city project by being identified as implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city

* Says project includes a revenue monetization model

* Says project intends to set up SCOC to integrate all operations on a single platform

* Scope of work includes enabling wi-fi at around 200 strategic locations across Pune, establishing emergency call boxes and public address systems

* Scope of work includes setting up environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity, video analytics integration