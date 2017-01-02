BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Jan 2 Sanofi :
* Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed today that the strategic transaction signed in June 2016, which consists of an exchange of Sanofi's animal health business (Merial) and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare (CHC) business, has been successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017.
* The companies had previously unveiled a $20 billion asset swap, under which Sanofi would buy Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchase Merial.
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year