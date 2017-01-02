BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Jan 2 Lupin Ltd :
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Evoxac capsules
* Says Cevimeline Hydrochloride capsules, 30 mg are indicated for treatment of symptoms of dry mouth in patients with Sjögren's syndrome
* Says Lupin shall commence promoting the product shortly Source text: bit.ly/2iXsz33 Further company coverage:
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year