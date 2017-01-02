Jan 2 Apranga APB :

* Unaudited year 2016 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached 214.2 million euros ($225.21 million), and has increased by 7.7 percent comparing to 2015

* Apranga Group plans to reach 230 million euros ($241.82 million) turnover (including VAT) in 2017, or by 7.4 percent more, than actual year 2016 turnover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9511 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)