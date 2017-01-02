BRIEF-Castellum intends to form four regions
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 2 Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II :
* Says it has formalized the acquisition of 60 percent of Nebraska Blanco Hermanos SL for 2.8 million euros ($2.9 million)
* Says its unit, Corpfin Capital Prime Retail Assets SOCIMI SL, has formalized the acquisition of two business premises in Madrid for 9.9 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2iVPmbq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9535 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV :
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.