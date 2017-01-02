Jan 2 Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II :

* Says it has formalized the acquisition of 60 percent of Nebraska Blanco Hermanos SL for 2.8 million euros ($2.9 million)

* Says its unit, Corpfin Capital Prime Retail Assets SOCIMI SL, has formalized the acquisition of two business premises in Madrid for 9.9 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2iVPmbq

