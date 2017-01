Jan 2 Corpfin Capital Prime Retail III :

* Says it has formalized the acquisition of 40 percent of Nebraska Blanco Hermanos SL for 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million)

* Says its unit, Corpfin Capital Prime Retail Assets SOCIMI SL, has formalized the acquisition of two business premises in Madrid for 9.9 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2iGwg9T

