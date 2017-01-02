Jan 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd :

* company posts sales of 184,901 units in December 2016

* says December two-wheeler sales of 179508 vehicles versus 194001 last year

* says three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 5,393 units in December 2016 as against 8,020 units in December 2015

* says total exports registered sales of 30,694 units in December 2016 as against 32,706 units recorded in december 2015

* says December domestic two-wheeler sales 153,413 units versus 168,160 units last year Source text:(bit.ly/2ipKuhD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)