UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd :
* company posts sales of 184,901 units in December 2016
* says December two-wheeler sales of 179508 vehicles versus 194001 last year
* says three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 5,393 units in December 2016 as against 8,020 units in December 2015
* says total exports registered sales of 30,694 units in December 2016 as against 32,706 units recorded in december 2015
* says December domestic two-wheeler sales 153,413 units versus 168,160 units last year Source text:(bit.ly/2ipKuhD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources