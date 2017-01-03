Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd
* Second zhongkui report has made further allegations which are groundless and contains various misrepresentations, false allegations of group
* Determined not to publicly disclose any detailed information in order to avoid any impact of such disclosure on said litigation
* Noted that, subsequent to co's clarification announcement, zhongkui research released a second report on co on 30 dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)