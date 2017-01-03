UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Advance Synergy Bhd
* Says fire incident occurred on 30 dec at holiday villa arosa located at Switzerland, a hotel owned by Posthotel Arosa Ag
* At this juncture, the board is unable to finalise the financial impact to ASB group
* Says the cause of the fire is still unclear Source text (bit.ly/2hLNFjj) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources