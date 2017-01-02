Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned a final rating of 'BBB+' to Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB; BBB+/Stable) USD400m senior unsecured notes maturing in July 2022. The notes are issued by SCB's Cayman Islands branch, under the bank's USD3.5bn medium-term note programme. The rating action follows the completion of the note issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conform