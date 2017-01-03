BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Actinogen Medical Ltd
* FDA approval to commence alzheimer's disease clinical trial
* Expects to receive similar approvals from regulatory authorities in Australia and UK within next two months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017