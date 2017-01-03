UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Entered into services framework agreement with AGH Group
* AGH Service Group will provide services and group will pay service fees
* Expects total service fees to be paid by group for 2 years ending March 31, 2017, 2018 will be not more than RMB15 million, RMB60 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources