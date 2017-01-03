BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Panacea Biotec Ltd :
* Says increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin 250 capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in india
* Says capsule witnessed short supply in last few months due to non availability of raw material D-Penicillamine in India
* Says additional quantity has now been made available starting Jan 2, 2017 all over India
* Co in regular touch with Department of Pharmaceuticals, NPPA and Drug Controller General of India for facilitating regular supplies of Cilamin 250 Source text: bit.ly/2hMrbP3 Further company coverage:
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017