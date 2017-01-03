Jan 3 Panacea Biotec Ltd :

* Says increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin 250 capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in india

* Says capsule witnessed short supply in last few months due to non availability of raw material D-Penicillamine in India

* Says additional quantity has now been made available starting Jan 2, 2017 all over India

* Co in regular touch with Department of Pharmaceuticals, NPPA and Drug Controller General of India for facilitating regular supplies of Cilamin 250