UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Juventus FC SpA :
* Says that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of player Rincon Hernandez Tomas Eduardo has been finalized
* Price of the acquisition is 8 million euros ($8.39 million)
* Purchase value may increase of 1 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources