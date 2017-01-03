Jan 3 Deacons (East Africa) Plc :

* Says earnings for current financial year are expected to be lower by at least 25% than earnings reported for same period in 2015

* Says drop in profit was primarily occasioned by delayed openings of Adidas, Bossini and F&F stores at The Hub, Karen Source: j.mp/2ixTjEp Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)