UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Deacons (East Africa) Plc :
* Says earnings for current financial year are expected to be lower by at least 25% than earnings reported for same period in 2015
* Says drop in profit was primarily occasioned by delayed openings of Adidas, Bossini and F&F stores at The Hub, Karen Source: j.mp/2ixTjEp Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources