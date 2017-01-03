Jan 3 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) :

* Forecasts Q4 revenue of about 184 million Swedish crowns ($20.18 million), representing yoy growth of 82 pct

* For FY 2016, forecasts revenue of about 516 million crowns, corresponding to 34 percent revenue growth versus comparable figures for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1188 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)