Jan 3 NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Telia Company has renewed and expanded cooperation with NextGenTel

* Duration of contract is until end of 2019 with an option to prolong

* Contract represents an annual revenue of 75 million Norwegian crowns ($8.67 million) for NextGenTel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6480 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)