GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 3 Syndicate Bank Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Assets worth Rs 105 crore seized in Syndicate Bank scam".
* Says bank has written off 8.83 billion rupees on account of fraud in Jaipur region
* Says loss is fully provided for in financials statements of co as on 31.03.2016
* Bank on detection of fraud, has immediately taken administrative action against the erring officials
* During FY'16, large value of fraud detected in jaipur region in Malviya Nagar and MI road branches of Jaipur branch and Udaipur branches
* Fraudsters in connivance with banking officials committed fraud of 10 billion rupees by resorting to discounting of fake documents Source text: bit.ly/2j3ctEY Further company coverage:
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.