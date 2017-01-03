GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 3 Sandnes Sparebank :
* Says is contemplating buy back of T1 and T2 bonds
* Is contemplating buyback of up to 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.6 million) face value in Tier1 bond SADG64 (ISIN NO0010700446) and up to 50 million crowns face value in Tier2 bond SADG62 (ISIN NO0010683378)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6472 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.