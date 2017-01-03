UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Remsons Industries Ltd
* Remsons Industries Ltd says damage in factories amounting to INR 129 million filed with insurance company
* Remsons Industries Ltd says plant returning to normalcy in phases since 4 aug, 2016
* Remsons Industries Ltd says insurance co has released INR 112 million as full and final payment to damages Source text - (bit.ly/2hMalBr) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources