Jan 3 Remsons Industries Ltd

* Remsons Industries Ltd says damage in factories amounting to INR 129 million filed with insurance company

* Remsons Industries Ltd says plant returning to normalcy in phases since 4 aug, 2016

* Remsons Industries Ltd says insurance co has released INR 112 million as full and final payment to damages