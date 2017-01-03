Jan 3 Grenke AG :

* Grenke Group factoring's new business in 2016 reached 356.2 million euros ($373.33 million) for a year-on-year increase of 9.7 pct

* Grenke Group leasing's new business in 2016 totalled 1,592.5 million euros for a year-on-year rise of 17.1 pct

* New business volume in 2016 (including franchise partners) amounted to 1,974.0 million euros (2015: 1,704.1 million euros) for a rise of 15.8 pct