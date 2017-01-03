BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 21.04 to 46.97 pct
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
Jan 3 Grenke AG :
* Grenke Group factoring's new business in 2016 reached 356.2 million euros ($373.33 million) for a year-on-year increase of 9.7 pct
* Grenke Group leasing's new business in 2016 totalled 1,592.5 million euros for a year-on-year rise of 17.1 pct
* New business volume in 2016 (including franchise partners) amounted to 1,974.0 million euros (2015: 1,704.1 million euros) for a rise of 15.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9541 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns