Jan 3 Britam:

* Proposed subscription for a minority equity stake in Britam Holdings Ltd by International Finance Corp

* IFC will subscribe for 224.2 million ordinary shares to be issued by the co at a subscription price of 15.85 shillings per share

* IFC will hold about 10.37% of the issued ordinary shares of the co upon completion of subscription

Source text: (j.mp/2i4HTa0)

