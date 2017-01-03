BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 21.04 to 46.97 pct
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
Jan 3 Britam:
* Proposed subscription for a minority equity stake in Britam Holdings Ltd by International Finance Corp
* IFC will subscribe for 224.2 million ordinary shares to be issued by the co at a subscription price of 15.85 shillings per share
* IFC will hold about 10.37% of the issued ordinary shares of the co upon completion of subscription
Source text: (j.mp/2i4HTa0)
Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns