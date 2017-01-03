BRIEF-China Success Finance Group says Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
Jan 3 Legal & General Group Plc
* L&G completes sale of cofunds to Aegon
* This is third transaction completed with Aegon by Legal & General
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.