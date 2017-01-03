Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
* Aurionpro Solutions Ltd says co-founder, Amit Sheth, who has been serving as managing director and co-chairman of the company, is stepping down as MD
* Aurionpro Solutions Ltd - Amit Sheth, will continue as co-chairman, and non-executive director on the board Source text - (bit.ly/2hK1oU8) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)