GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 3 Il & Fs Investment Managers Ltd
* IL & FS Investment Managers says acquisition of controlling stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management limited and IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited
* Acquired 86.61% stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited and 100% stake of IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited Source text: [IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd has informed BSE that subsequent to Securities and Exchange Board of India approval, the Company has acquired 86.61% stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited and 100% stake of IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited, in order to acquire the Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) business from IL&FS Financial Services Limited] Further company coverage:
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.