BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
Jan 3 Sm Energy Co :
* SM Energy Co - deal for $800 million
* SM Energy Co - announces sale of non-operated eagle ford assets for $800 million
* SM Energy - assets expected to be sold include 37,500 net acres in maverick basin/eagle ford area and 12.5pct interest in springfield gathering system
* SM Energy Co - proceeds from sale will help co to pursue growth from midland basin assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)