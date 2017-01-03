BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
Jan 3 Origin Agritech Ltd
* Origin Agritech, DuPont Pioneer sign definitive agreement
* Origin Agritech Ltd - Under terms of agreement, Origin will gain access to non-GM corn seed products from DuPont Pioneer
* Origin Agritech Ltd - Additional terms and financial details of agreement were not disclosed.
* Origin anticipates having commercial seed products available for sale in U.S. Market for spring 2017 planting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)