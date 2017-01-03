Jan 3 Origin Agritech Ltd

* Origin Agritech, DuPont Pioneer sign definitive agreement

* Origin Agritech Ltd - Under terms of agreement, Origin will gain access to non-GM corn seed products from DuPont Pioneer

* Origin Agritech Ltd - Additional terms and financial details of agreement were not disclosed.

* Origin anticipates having commercial seed products available for sale in U.S. Market for spring 2017 planting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: