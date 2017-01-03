US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 3 Emergent Capital Inc
* White Eagle Life Settlement subsidiary has amended its 15-year revolving credit facility
* Its Red Falcon Life Settlement subsidiary has been merged into White Eagle Subsidiary
* White Eagle credit facility to pay premiums on consolidated portfolio of 620 life insurance policies with $3 billion in death benefits
* Projected cash distributions to emergent of $232 million over next 5 years
* Consolidated credit facility limit increased to $370 million
* Consolidated credit facility extended to 2031
* Borrowings under amended facility will continue to be used to pay premiums on life insurance policies pledged as collateral
* Policy proceeds will be used to pay outstanding interest when due through facility's waterfall provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.