Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd
* accepted letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for the appointment as main contractor for construction of a factory
* letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for contract sum is 19.3mln rgt
* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For appointment as main contractor for construction of houses and commercial buildings
* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For contract amount is 52mln rgt
* projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the projects Source text (bit.ly/2hKgTeW) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)