Jan 3 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* accepted letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for the appointment as main contractor for construction of a factory

* letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for contract sum is 19.3mln rgt

* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For appointment as main contractor for construction of houses and commercial buildings

* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For contract amount is 52mln rgt

* projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the projects Source text (bit.ly/2hKgTeW) Further company coverage: