UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Matse Holding Ab (Publ) :
* Mat.se development of sales of consumer goods in December 2016
* December sales at 25.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.73 million) versus 18.1 million crowns year ago
* December monthly sales rose 38 percent compared with same month last year, at delivery day increase was 32 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1571 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources