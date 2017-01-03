Jan 3 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Upgrades expectations for 2016 year-end cash preparedness to about 2.30 billion Danish
crowns ($322.22 million) from about 1.90 billion crowns
* Upgrade is primarily result of payments for IMVAMUNE deliveries, which were received
earlier than expected and to minor extent increased USD exchange rate as well as deferred
investments
* Maintains its expectations for 2016 revenues of about 1.00 billion crowns and break-even
result before interest and tax
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.1380 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)