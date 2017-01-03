BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
Jan 3 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Contravir awarded grant from Canada's national research council to advance crv431 for the treatment of hepatitis b
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals -company was awarded a $297,875 cad research grant from national research council in canada
* Proceeds from grant will fund a substantial portion of personnel expenses
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)