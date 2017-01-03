BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
Jan 3 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :
* Jacobs Engineering-Aug 9,2014 received notice of arbitration from motiva seeking monetary relief in excess of $8 billion from bechtel-jacobs cep port Arthur Jv
* Jacobs Engineering- on Dec 30, 2016, arbitral panel in matter issued unanimous decision, which rejected all of motiva's claims,assigned no liability to bjjv
* Jacobs Engineering Group - bjjv intends to seek confirmation by court of final decision of panel, which may be vacated only on certain narrow grounds Source text bit.ly/2iuchxp Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)