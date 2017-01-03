Jan 3 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp - entered into a three-year,
co-promotion agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
* Concordia International Corp - deal to expand sales of
Donnatal
* Concordia - Redhill will incur sales and marketing costs
associated with promotional activities, while Concordia will
provide materials and samples
* Concordia International Corp - Concordia also plans to
continue to sell Donnatal in U.S. sales territories outside
scope of Redhill agreement
* Concordia - will keep all revenue up to a predetermined
level of sales; after reaching predetermined level, revenue will
be shared with Redhill
